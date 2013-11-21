Social Media Is Becoming THE Place For Video Discovery, And That's Great News For Brands

People don’t look to the TV Guide anymore or flip around on the remote control. Nowadays it’s all about seeing what videos friends have posted on social channels.

For brands, that means the potential for “earned media” is significant. If a video is compelling enough, they won’t have to pay to show it to consumers; consumers will do that sharing themselves on social channels. Moreover, consumers are more likely to remember the brand involved if they came across it thanks to a social media recommendation.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the power of social video and its growth trajectory, examine social video audiences and their demographics, analyse how marketers and advertisers are getting into the mix, compare the major social video platforms, and detail how social is influencing video as a content medium.

Here are some key developments in social video:

