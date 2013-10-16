For Online Video, Social Media Is The New Hit-Maker And Virtual Remote Control Rolled Into One

Morgan Stanley recently predicted that YouTube presents a double-digit billion dollar ad revenue opportunity.

And YouTube is only one piece of the social video ecosystem. Facebook is growing even faster as a video platform. In sum, TV is no longer the only game in town for distributing and watching video and video ads. The Internet and the social Web have provided content creators and advertisers with a new, cost-effective way to distribute audiovisual content.

Just how big is social media-influenced video? It’s big — people now watch more video on social media than on stand-alone video properties without social features, as the chart above shows. And social media is only getting bigger.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence

we look at the general state of social video, examine social video audiences and their demographics, analyse how marketers and advertisers are getting into the mix, compare the major social video platforms, and detail how social is influencing video as a content medium.

Here’s an overview of the rise of social video:

