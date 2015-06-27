See how people around the country are celebrating the landmark legalization of gay marriage

After the Supreme Court’s landmark 5-4 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide Friday, people everywhere had a major reason to celebrate.

Justice Anthony Kennedy issued the 5-4 ruling, finding that the Fourteenth Amendment — which guarantees “equal protection under the law” and the right to “due process of law” — requires a state to licence a marriage between two people of the same sex.

Festivities across the country started just moments after the ruling. Take a look at how people celebrated the victory from Washington DC to San Francisco.

Outside the Supreme Court, crowds cheered and hugged one another.

The Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) offices in Boston were overjoyed at the decision.

Much of Boston shares the same spirit.

Lots of excitement at The Huffington Post in New York.

… and at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, considered the starting place of the modern gay liberation movement, a crowd had just started to filter in.

And out on the West Coast, pride is in the air – this is in San Francisco.

The good news reached Atlanta, too.

The rainbow flag promptly went up at the city hall in Chicago.





