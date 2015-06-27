Social media celebrates #LoveWins SCOTUS ruling

After the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide Friday, the nation’s LGBT community has quite a reason to celebrate. Here are some fantastic shots of the celebrations across the country starting just moments after the ruling, from Washington, DC and beyond.

Beautiful photos from outside of the #SCOTUS after today’s historic ruling was handed down http://t.co/DrkVteIj7Z pic.twitter.com/N2o5Eq4cbT

The Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) offices in Boston were overjoyed at the decision:

Much of Boston shares the same spirit.

Lots of excitement at The Huffington Post in New York:

… and at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, considered the starting place of the modern gay liberation movement, a crowd had just started to filter in:

And out on the West Coast, pride is in the air – this is in San Francisco:

The good news reached Atlanta, too.

The rainbow flag promptly went up at the city hall in Chicago.

