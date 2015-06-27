Social media celebrates #LoveWins SCOTUS ruling

Hollis Johnson

After the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide Friday, the nation’s LGBT community has quite a reason to celebrate. Here are some fantastic shots of the celebrations across the country starting just moments after the ruling, from Washington, DC and beyond.

The Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) offices in Boston were overjoyed at the decision:

 

Much of Boston shares the same spirit.

 

Lots of excitement at The Huffington Post in New York:

… and at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, considered the starting place of the modern gay liberation movement, a crowd had just started to filter in:

 

And out on the West Coast, pride is in the air – this is in San Francisco:

 

 

The good news reached Atlanta, too.

 The rainbow flag promptly went up at the city hall in Chicago.

