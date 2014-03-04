Ellen's Oscars Tweet Shows What The Future Will Be For Social TV

At last night’s Oscars Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a selfie that quickly became the top tweet of all time.

This isn’t really all that surprising.

We’ll likely continue seeing record-breaking social stats whenever there’s a major live TV event. That’s because posting and sharing on social networks about TV is an extremely popular activity, especially around big events like the Oscars and the Super Bowl.

TV networks love social TV because it helps bring back viewers who might otherwise turn away from watching TV at broadcast. Social networks love it because it creates an enormous advertising opportunity, a chance to siphon off dollars from massive TV ad budgets.

But up until now, social TV, also known as “second-screen activity,” has been a highly fragmented space, and that’s made it difficult to capitalise on the trend.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at why and how the social TV industry is finally consolidating.

Standalone TV apps are going away, as a slew of different social TV services whittle down to a select few, and big-time social networks, like Facebook and Twitter, push further into social TV.

BI Intelligence has found that people do love using their phones and checking social media as they watch TV. But that doesn’t mean that they want to watch program-related content on their devices. In the report, we take stock of how far the social TV industry has come, and what will define it in the future. We look at mobile-social behaviour and how it overlaps with the second-screen trend, and reveal the data behind consumer shopping on mobile for products they see advertised on TV.

Gain Instant Access To The Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Of BI Intelligence >>

Here are some highlights from our recent report on the second screen trend:

The full report provides in-depth analysis and detailed data on these trends, including a dozen charts with underlying data sets that subscribers can download and use in spreadsheet format.

In full, the report:

For full access to BI Intelligence’s coverage on all things tech sign up for a two-week trial subscription.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.