GetGlue Is Being Reborn As TVTag, And It's A Sure Sign The Second-Screen Industry Is Finally Consolidating

GetGlue was ahead of its time, and quickly fell behind the times.

The standalone TV check-in app allowed users to check in and share what TV they were watching. GetGlue understood that people want to share their TV watching activity, they just never seemed to want to do it via standalone apps.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we talked about the how the second-screen industry is poised to consolidate, as a slew of different social TV services whittle down to a select few, and big time social networks, like Facebook and Twitter, push further into social TV.

Now that i.TV has bought GetGlue and is relaunching it with beefed up content, that consolidation appears to be firmly under way.

BI Intelligence has found that people do love using their phones and checking social media as they watch TV. But that doesn’t mean that they want to watch program-related content on their devices. Show-themed and second-screen apps that ask audiences to open an app during shows and sync to TV in order to deliver content tie-ins are similarly asking too much of audiences.

In the report, BI Intelligence takes stock of how far the second screen industry has come, and what will define it in the future. We look at mobile-social behaviour and how it overlaps with the second-screen trend, and reveal the data behind consumer shopping on mobile for products they see advertised on TV.

