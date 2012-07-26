Get Strategic With Gilt Groupe's Susan Lyne at 'Social Media ROI'

Using social media for business is more than campaign management.



Given the ever-shifting digital landscape, smart business use also means asking strategic questions: how does social media contribute to core goals? What are the opportunities in emerging platforms like Pinterest and Instagram?

Hear high-level perspective from the chairman of trailblazing and successful New York e-tailer Gilt Groupe, Susan Lyne, who will be a keynote speaker at our Social Media ROI conference on September 27, 2012, in New York.

Gilt has spawned dozens of imitators of its business model, product approach, and the site’s magazine-like look and feel. Lyne will discuss how social media has influenced the business thus far, and how she thinks about the business opportunities in social media going forward.

Register now for the ultra-early-bird rate –expiring this week! — to hear from Lyne in September.

Other keynotes include Dan Roth, executive editor at LinkedIn, and Julia Allison, web celeb and currently a star on Bravo.

Alongside strategic keynotes, the agenda focuses on the execution of smart social media marketing and sales, and how to measure impact. Speakers include:

Jill Braff, Home Shopping Network

Adam Kmiec, Campbell’s Soup Company

Carmen D’Ascendis, Jack Daniel’s

Chris Erb, EA Sports

Rachel Tipograph, Gap

Paul Berry, Founder & CEO, RebelMouse

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

Scott Monty, Ford Motor Company

And more!

Attendees will learn:

What major companies are doing to reach, interact with, and monetise their fan base

How to map the fuzzier concept of “engagement” to revenue — cold, hard cash

Cutting-edge strategy from startups in mobile, geo-local, and commerce-driven social media

Reserve a ticket now and grab the early-bird discount.

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook and other social efforts

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social media results

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Investors in social-media analytics companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs

Those interested in sponsoring the event and connecting with the roughly 250 brand marketers, agencies, and investors who attend can email [email protected] for more information.

Meanwhile, you can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for further discounts and updates. See you in September!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.