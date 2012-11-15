Social Media Is Changing The 'Old-School Intelligence Cycle' [CHART]

Companies used to rely solely on surveys, focus groups and other ways to get market intelligence.



But things have changed. According to a new report from McKinsey, they’re increasingly getting their “social intelligence” from thought leaders, web analytics, and social platforms. And while that’s a growing trend, final decisions aren’t outsourced. Here’s McKinsey’s chart of where social media’s entering the equation:

Photo: McKinsey Quarterly

Find the full report here

