One In Three Global Consumers Say Social Media Has Influenced Their Purchases

Roughly one in three online consumers in 23 countries said they have purchased a product or service based on a social media advertisement or posting, according to a new study by Ipsos OTX.

The countries with the highest proportions of online consumers infuenced by social media were Brazil (69% based on an ad, 66% based on a post), followed by Indonesia (68%, 64%), and Mexico (61%, 60%). The proportions were also high for Turkey, India, and China.

Only 18% of U.S. online consumers said they had made a purchase motivated by a social media ad, and 16% were influenced by a post.

The average across countries was 34% for an ad and 30% for a post.

Looking at the demographic data, we find that the make-up of someone most likely to be influenced by social media to make a purchase is:

Female

High Income

High Level Of Education

Age 35 Or Younger

Ipsos OTX did not ask users to distinguish between free and paid social media so some of the consumers influenced by posts may in fact have seen paid post advertisements, known on Facebook as “sponsored stories,” and not organic postings.

We know that for Facebook, average revenue per user in emerging markets is just one-seventh of what it is in the U.S. and Canada.

The Ipsos data shows that majorities of emerging market consumers are super-receptive to Facebook ads and posts. That indicates there’s room for emerging markets revenue growth as advertisers there begin to make more social media ad buys to target those consumers, and social media ad prices get a boost.

Ipsos OTX’s findings were based on a poll for 18,150 respondents.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Here’s a look at the demographic data:

