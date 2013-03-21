Now Hiring: MBA Internship In Social Media Analytics At Business Insider

Business Insider editors at work. The office is located in the heart of Silicon Alley, NYC’s ‘Startup Central.’

Business Insider’s internship program. We’re the fastest growing business news site on the web, and social media has been an integral part of our success. We’re working on some exciting new projects and need assistance in a number of business and analytics-related tasks, including:

Gathering and crunching data and reports from our web site, apps, various social media sources (and anything else we can get our hands on)

Finding and presenting insights into social media’s impact on publishing

Keeping an eye on what others are doing in this space (and separating the crazy from the innovative)

Work with partners and vendors

Support our editorial and business teams on social media-related projects

Qualifications:

Understand how social media drives audiences to news media and brands

Know and like Excel (you will spend a lot of time in it)

Familiarity with analytics and reporting tools/software (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, etc.) is a big plus

Be able to clearly communicate results and ideas

Our offices are in Manhattan so only local candidates should apply. The program is for Spring/Summer, with a potential extension into fall (part-time in Spring, full-time in Summer would be ideal).

If this sounds like a semester well spent, email your resume to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

