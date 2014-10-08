Strong Performance And Soaring Prices Explain The Explosion In Spending On Social Media Ads

BII Social-mobile ad spending will boom by over 70% this year.

The social media ad industry is having a record year, with spending on social ads that appear on mobile devices exploding over 70% in annual terms, according to BI Intelligence estimates.

What’s behind this surge? The story comes down to two factors, prices (which are tripling) and performance.

Consider:

Our new data finds that US social-media ad spend will top $US8.5 billion this year and reach nearly $US14 billion in 2018, up from just $US6.1 billion in 2013. The report gives a five-year CAGR for the industry.

In the report and associated PowerPoint presentation, BI Intelligence looks at all the numbers and explores the drivers of social ad adoption.

In full, the report:

