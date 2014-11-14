THE SOCIAL-MEDIA ADVERTISING REPORT: Growth Forecasts, Market Trends, And The Rise Of Mobile

Ad dollars follow eyeballs, and these days they are on social.

The increase in social-ad spending is driven by this continuously growing reach, particularly on mobile, better analytics and targeting, and performance. The rise of programmatic social platforms has also fuelled growth.

New data from BI Intelligence finds that US social-media ad spend will top $US8.5 billion this year and reach nearly $US14 billion in 2018, up from just $US6.1 billion in 2013.

In the report and associated PowerPoint presentation, BI Intelligence looks at all the numbers and explores the drivers of social ad adoption.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

