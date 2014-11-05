The Massive Boom In Advertising On Social Networks Will Create New Winners And Losers In Digital

BII Social network ad revenue growth is off the charts.

A convergence of three high-tech trends — precise ad analytics, programmatic audience-buying tools, and the stickiness of social apps — means social media is becoming one of the major ad platforms of the future.

New data from BI Intelligence finds that US social-media ad spend will top $US8.5 billion this year and reach nearly $US14 billion in 2018, up from just $US6.1 billion in 2013. Social will grow faster than all other offline ad mediums, and faster than traditional digital formats, like desktop display ads and search ads.

In the report and associated PowerPoint presentation, BI Intelligence looks at all the numbers for this fast-growing ad industry and explores the drivers of social ad adoption.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

