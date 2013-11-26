Social Media Ads Are More Cost-Efficient Than Other Types Of Digital Advertising

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Neustar is out with its third quarter instalment of the “Global Media Intelligence Report,” and the key takeaway is that

social media advertisingis better performing, at a more cost-efficient price, than other marketing channels — portals, networks, and exchanges.

First, it’s important to understand the differences between the channels that were looked at in the study. Neustar defines them as such:

Exchange: Technology platform that facilitates the bidded buying and selling of online media advertising inventory from multiple ad networks.

Network: An aggregation of ad ad space supply from publishers and matching it with advertiser demand.

Portal: A website that bring information together from diverse sources in a uniform way (e.g. Yahoo).

For its study, Neustar analysed approximately 140 billion ad events, 60 billion impressions, and 32 million conversions.

In the third quarter, social media ads had a 34% higher performance than the average across all channels.

For the first time in the study’s history, social media now leads all other channels in Neustar’s “reach efficiency” index.

The study also labels social media as the most cost-efficient channel for reaching the most exclusive consumers. (Neustar)

In Other News …

