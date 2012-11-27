Advertisers Will Spend $9.2 Billion On Social Media In Next 4 Years [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:
- Social media ad spend is slated to double from $4.6 billion this year to $9.2 billion in 2016, a report by BIA/Kelsey predicts. Furthermore, native spots will increase from $1.53 billion this year to $3.85 billion in 2016.
- McDonald’s has a new president, and this changeover has “prompted concern among the chain’s agencies,” Ad Age reports. The fast food giant spent $1.37 billion on advertising last year, with DDB Chicago as its lead shop, but the company has been in a sales slump. Although McDonald’s has been pretty loyal to its agency ties, the company’s competitors like Arby’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have made recent shifts with its shops.
- Digiday asked clients if agency swag — from free jeans to box-seats at Yankees games — is actually an incentive to sign with certain shops.
- An Ad Age reporter chronicles her experience of getting tracked on IE 10 … even though it has a default Do Not Track setting.
- Will.i.am launched an iPhone accessories line.
- This soda stream ad got banned by Clearcast.
