Advertisers Will Spend $9.2 Billion On Social Media In Next 4 Years [THE BRIEF]

Social media ad spend is slated to double from $4.6 billion this year to $9.2 billion in 2016, a report by BIA/Kelsey predicts. Furthermore, native spots will increase from $1.53 billion this year to $3.85 billion in 2016.

McDonald’s has a new president, and this changeover has “prompted concern among the chain’s agencies,” Ad Age reports. The fast food giant spent $1.37 billion on advertising last year, with DDB Chicago as its lead shop, but the company has been in a sales slump. Although McDonald’s has been pretty loyal to its agency ties, the company’s competitors like Arby’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have made recent shifts with its shops.

Digiday asked clients if agency swag — from free jeans to box-seats at Yankees games — is actually an incentive to sign with certain shops.

An Ad Age reporter chronicles her experience of getting tracked on IE 10 … even though it has a default Do Not Track setting.

Will.i.am launched an iPhone accessories line.

This soda stream ad got banned by Clearcast.

