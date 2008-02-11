Social Media Ad Network Lotame Raises $10 Million

Lotame Solutions, an ad network for social networks and user generated content sites, has raised a $10 million Series A round led by Battery Ventures. Existing investors Hillcrest Management and Betaworks also participated. We understand that Battery kicked in about $8 million in the current round, and that Lotame has now raised $13 million in its two-year life.

Elkride, MD-based Lotame, which opened a NYC office last month, says it’s figured out how to do what’s currently stumping the likes of Google: How to wring money out of the hugely popular, but difficult to sell, social networking sites. From what we can tell, Lotame’s special sauce involves a targeting strategy similar to the one News Corp.’s MySpace is now pushing — selling ads based on users’ interests and actions, instead of Google’s contextual strategy.

Founder Andy Monfried says his company works with “16 major” social networks, but not MySpace and Facebook; as of last fall, Lotame said its network reached 19 million uniques. Andy’s credentials include a long stint at Advertising.com, now part of TWX’s AOL.

No word on valuation, though we imagine it will have to been a steep multiple to justify the $10 million investment — Andy says his company will do a “couple million” in revenue this year. Battery general partner Roger Lee and senior associate Satya Patel will join the Lotame board.



