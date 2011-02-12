Middle managers and marketing folks dealing with B2B companies that are still delaying their social media programs – PAY ATTENTION! We’ve reviewed our share of social media books here, but this is the first one targeted specifically to business-to-business applications. This is a book I received from the publisher, but I would have purchased on my own because of my extensive involvement in the B2B marketing space.



Authors Paul Gillin(@pgillin) and Eric Schwartzman have written what I’ll call a foundation book for B2B social media marketing, Social Media to the Business Customer: Listen to your B2B Market, Generate Major Account Leads and Build Client Relationships.

The Story Behind the Book

The defining moment that triggered this book occurred at the Inbound Marketing Conference in 2009. An attendee raised her hand and asked how B2B companies could use social media. Then the presenter did something few might have the presence of mind to do and asked the audience how many of them were B2B companies. When more than half the room raised their hand – the authors knew they were on to something. When a quick Google search confirmed that most social media books at the time were written for business to consumer applications, the authors went to work to pull Social Marketing to the Business Customer together.

4 Reasons That Am I So Excited About This Book?

My Amazon search for the words “social media” turned up over 138,000 entries. That tells me that there’s no shortage of social media books out there. And sometimes I feel like I’ve read most of them J. But this one is different from the others because it was written for and is focused on the business-to-business marketer or business owner and the marketing agencies that serve them. As I flipped through the chapters of the book, I could see that there was absolutely NO FLUFF at all. Every chapter was dedicated to real issues and real questions asked by business-to-business marketers.

1. You’ll Get Common Objections and Answers to those Objections

In the chapter called “Winning Buy-In and Resources” they have a list of common objections and how to address them:

There’s no return on investment – Let me start by saying that there is a whole chapter dedicated to calculating ROI that will give you all the metrics, tables and calculations that you will need to satisfy this question. AND, it’s also a stalling tactic for inaction. But more importantly, it’s important to get a sense of perspective about what a social media tool is and what ROI is.” ROI is calculated by subtracting the cost of the marketing pilot, the cost of goods sold, and operating expenses from the revenue generated. But long-term benefits are more difficult to quantify. What’s the ROI of your telephone, golf-club membership, or a meal with a customer?”

We don’t have the resources – I’m impressed with how much progress has been made in this area. The authors actually have numbers here that you can use. For example “it takes a person roughly 25 minutes per interaction, which means one person at 80% utilization can engage with 14 customers per day.” They’ve actually measured 73 B2B marketers who generated sales from Twitter to spend no more than 60 minutes a day in that activity.

There are several more objections and responses to those objections in this book that I think are outstanding.

You Learn to Calculate ROI of Social Media

As I mentioned before, the ROI question is really just a stalling tactic, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t set goals and measure our results. Chapter 14 is dedicated to measuring ROI and even seasoned social media marketers and practitioners will learn something. They show you how to define your ROI calculation so that you’re measuring what counts for your business. They even give you specific examples of what other B2B organisations have done. Then they also show you how to make decisions based on the ROI. In one example, they compare Webinars to White Paper Downloads. The webinars have a higher ROI in terms of attracting audience, but then when you think about the fact that White Papers attract a larger audience and take fewer resources to implement, it makes more sense to increase the conversion rate of the White Paper to increase the ROI. This is the kind of guidance and concrete specificity that’s been missing in many social media books.

You’ll Learn Lead Generation Strategies

One of my favourite features in this book is the specific examples and tables. The Lead Generation chapter is a great example of this. On page 162 is a table that defines the Stage in the buying process for the customer, the traditional media tools that you might use and then gives you the social media tools that you should consider. This kind of context is what makes this book such a terrific resource.

You’ll Get Insight into Tools and Platforms That Might Work Best For Your Business

There is an entire section devoted to explaining specific platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Ning, and many others too numerous to mention. They Gillin and Schwartzman explain each platform, it’s functions, benefits and applications and then they even give examples of how specific B2B companies have used them to their advantage. I found this section really interesting and informative. It also tickled my brain into thinking up new and innovative ideas for my clients.

More Resources

The web site for Social Marketing to the Business Customer is found on Eric Schwartzman’s Site. When you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you’ll find a link to a slideshare of chapter 1 and a podcast as well. You can also follow Eric Schwartzman on Twitter (@ericschwartzman).

Why You Should Read This Book – Even if You Don’t Deal with B2B Companies

The biggest reason for any small business owner to read this book is for your own education and peace of mind. I really see this as a reference book. Not only that, but I find that the recommendations for strategies and tactics are based on rigorous research and application. Consumer applications of social media will really benefit from applying some of these measurements, the examples and the perspectives that Social Marketing to the Business Customer offers.

From Small Business TrendsSocial Marketing to the Business Customer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.