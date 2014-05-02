The Early Adopter Effect: Social Marketing Strategy Isn't As Important As Getting There First

Brands spend a lot of time thinking about their social strategy. But a recent report from BI Intelligence finds that what really differentiates brands’ success on the latest social network is how quickly they join up.

We did an in-depth analysis of the follower counts on Facebook and Twitter at the top 83 consumer brands and found that the creativity of a brand’s social strategy didn’t matter nearly as much as timing.

This has important implications now that new social networks appear seemingly every day. Marketers may be inclined to wait until they have a really good idea of how they’re going to use a given social site. But this may put them at a major disadvantage. Our research finds that social success goes to those who come first.

In the report, we look at who the early-adopter effect matters to the most, and which brands managed to buck the trend and catch up anyway — despite a late start.

The report includes a downloadable Excel file with a list of the top 83 consumer-facing global brands and the size of their follower bases on Facebook and Twitter, along with our extensive data sets analysing how brands perform comparatively based on when they joined each network.

Here’s a look at some of the study’s key findings:

