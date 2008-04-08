Social Investing Network Covestor Raises $6.5M from Union Square, Spark

, the London/NYC-based site that lets amateur stockpickers show off their portfolios, has raised a $6.5M Series A. Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital led the round, joined by Amadeus Capital PArtners. Todd Dagres of Spark and Albert Wenger of USV join the board.



Betaworks, the holding company which had put seed money into the business along with Howard Lindzon and others, doesn’t appear is re-upping in this round.

Not a huge surprise to see USV backing the company: Fred Wilson has been an early fan, (and a struggling speculator).

See Also: Covestor’s Amateurs Get To Gas On Like Pros

