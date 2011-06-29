This Company Will Expose All Your Most Embarrassing Online Moments

A company called Social Intelligence was just cleared by the FTC to run online background checks on job applicants.



So for example, a person might not get a job because they had a photo on a social network that included guns and a sword.

Another might not because they joined a racist Facebook group.

This is both infinitely creepy and orwellian, and also totally to be expected. The fact that this company exists only makes it ever more efficient for employers to discriminate against job applicants.

