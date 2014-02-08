SOCIAL INSIDER: LinkedIn Earnings -- WeChat Credit Card Haul -- Pinterest Refresh

Social Insider is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

LINKEDIN EARNINGS: LinkedIn posted strong revenues for the fourth quarter of 2013, but user engagement weakened.

LinkedIn revenues totaled $US447 million in the quarter, an increase of 14% over the previous quarter. More than half of total revenues were generated by LinkedIn’s core product — Talent Solutions, which are a suite of products for recruiters. Marketing Solutions, which is what LinkedIn calls its suite of ad products, increased revenue 29% over the previous quarter and accounted for 25% of LinkedIn’s total quarterly revenues.

However, the number of pages viewed by LinkedIn visitors declined by the largest margin ever reported by the company for a quarter. Furthermore, monthly unique visitor growth slowed at the end of the year, which is raising concerns about whether the social network can continue to grow its active audience. (LinkedIn)

NEW ACQUISITION: LinkedIn also announced that it had acquired Bright, a company focused on data- and algorithm-driven job matches, for $US120 million — its largest acquisition to date. Bright’s technology will help LinkedIn improve upon its suite of tools for recruiters, called Talent Solutions, which LinkedIn depends upon for more than half of its quarterly revenues. (LinkedIn)

WECHAT GIFTING SERVICE: In the spirit of the new year season in China, WeChat launched a gifting service that allows users to transfer money to each other in the form of traditional “red envelopes” online. Approximately $US3 million were exchanged in the first 24 hours of the new service. More than five million people participated in the exchange in the first two days, which indicates that WeChat now has a hefty collection of credit card numbers on file for Chinese consumers. (TheNextWeb)

LINE EARNINGS: LINE, a messaging app primarily popular in Asia, generated $US120 million in revenues during the fourth quarter, a 20% increase over the previous quarter. Revenues increased 450% year-over-year. The messaging app makes money via in-app purchases and official brand accounts.

LINE also revealed that it now has 340 million registered users. We were informed in late January that the app had 330 million registered users, indicating that the app is still growing its audience at a healthy clip. (LINE)

SOCIAL NETWORKS USED BY PRE-TEENS: Here’s more research debunking the notion that the youngest users are abandoning Facebook in droves — approximately half of children aged 8 to 16 years old use Facebook, ignoring the social network’s age limit, according to survey results from Knowthenet.

40 per cent of children in the same age group said they use WhatsApp, a fast-growing mobile messaging service. Approximately one in 10 reported using SnapChat.

The survey results indicate that the newest generation of social network users still use Facebook, but that mobile messaging apps are also important to their social media habits. (Knowthenet)

PINTEREST REFRESHES MOBILE WEBSITE: Pinterest updated its mobile website with new features, including Related Pins and Useful Pins, which are already found on its mobile apps and desktop website. The update makes the Pinterest user experience more consistent across devices.

However, most people tend to access Pinterest via its mobile app, so most users won’t notice the update. The company said 75% of its usage now comes through mobile applications. (Pinterest)

