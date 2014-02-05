SOCIAL INSIDER: Facebook's 10th Birthday -- The 'Paper' Flap -- YouTube's Music Costs

Social Insider is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Today’s the big day — marking Facebook’s 10 years in existence. Here are Mark Zuckerberg’s reflections on the big day , where he reminisces about planning Facebook over pizza with college friends, and drops a few hints about where he might take Facebook in the future: “Today, social networks are mostly about sharing moments. In the next decade, they’ll also help you answer questions and solve complex problems.” ( Facebook

*Zuck’s words echo his plans for Facebook’s next 10 years, which he laid out for CNET in a big takeout published Jan. 30. These include “a few billion users, personalised ads, and a superintelligent search engine,” as well as big profits. (CNET)

VentureBeat has a helpful Facebook Page-style timeline of the social network’s first 10 years. (VentureBeat)

Here’s Looking Back At You — To commemorate the anniversary, Facebook has sent notifications to users telling them that a “Look Back” video is ready for them to view, reports Ellis Hamburger at The Verge. These videos are sort of like compilations of all your years on Facebook. Facebook wants to get as many of its 1.3 billion users as possible involved in the nostalgia-fest. (The Verge)

WILL THE REAL PAPER PLEASE STAND UP? Facebook’s 10th has been a bit marred by its tiff with iPad sketch app, Paper. New York-based app development company FiftyThree has asked Facebook to change the name of its new mobile news reading app, Paper. Facebook’s Paper app — essentially a new version of the News Feed — was launched Jan. 30. FiftyThree’s app of the same name has existed for two years and turns iPads into digital sketchbooks, perfect for drawing mind maps, doodles, or back-of-the-napkin diagrams. FiftyThree’s app is a favourite of tech writers, and won Apple’s iPad App Of The Year 2012 distinction. With Facebook’s scale and marketing prowess, the name confusion may crowd FiftyThree’s Paper app out of top app charts and app store search engine results. Perhaps most ironically, FiftyThree’s Paper app is a Facebook partner, since the app’s sketches, or “ideas,” as they’re called, can be shared on Facebook, and 500,000 have been shared to date. (FiftyThree)

QUOTE OF THE DAY — “What will Facebook’s story be? Will they be the corporate giant who bullies their developers? Or be agile, recognise a mistake, and fix it? Is it ‘Move fast and break things’ or ‘Move fast and make things’

.” — Georg Petschnigg, FiftyThree’s co-founder and CEO, in his open letter to Facebook.

SO IS FACEBOOK’S PAPER APP ANY GOOD?: The app, which is the brainchild of Facebook’s Creative Labs team, has in fact been receiving rave reviews for its design, and user experience. Because the app is not heavily branded as a Facebook product, it seems less like an effort to make Facebook itself more relevant to users, and more like an opportunity for Facebook’s most innovative engineers and designers to create a powerful new product incorporating much of what they’ve learned as they’ve watched the News Feed develop. Business Insider’s Jim Edwards has described it as a “massive redesign” of Facebook itself, and said it is “excellent.” It will be interesting to see whether any of the insights gained from Paper will ultimately feed back into how Facebook thinks about and organizes its marquee News Feed. (Business Insider)

SUPERBOWL, REDUX: Nielsen’s analysis of Twitter action at the Super Bowl confirms yesterday’s news that as far as brands on Twitter go, Esurance won more tweets than anyone else — and it didn’t even televise any ads. Instead it sponsored a $US1.5 million giveaway on Twitter. (Nielsen)

CHANGE AT LINKEDIN: Paul Slakey, social media solutions director at LinkedIn, posted an intriguing update on Twitter that made it sound as if a new career direction was in the works: “Embarking on a new adventure. Excited about the opportunity! More to come … ” Turns out he has joined Findly, another leader in the world of online talent search and recruiting. Slakey will be Findly’s Executive Vice President Of Account Services. (Paul Slakey/Findly)

GRAPH SEARCH ON MOBILE: Facebook’s last ballyhooed desktop-first new feature is now being tested on Facebook’s mobile apps. Graph Search is essentially a search engine for Facebook, that allows you to search your connections and their posts for certain pieces of information, such as “What restaurants in New York do my friends like?”, or “What are my friends’ favourite clothing brands?” The search function has obvious marketing applications, since such searches would provide great opportunities for highly targeted advertisements. But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that users haven’t flocked to Graph Search. (Mashable)

YouTube pays out $US1 billion for music rights. (The Guardian)

TechCrunch attempts to peel back the veil of secrecy on Twitter’s commerce plans, based on job postings. (TechCrunch)

Tumblr enables SSL or Secure Sockets Layer technology to secure transmissions from Tumblr’s servers to your computer. (CNET)

