SOCIAL INSIDER: Facebook Launches Its Own Mobile Ad Network

FACEBOOK’S OWN MOBILE AD NETWORK:Facebook is testing a program that will allow it to serve ads on mobile apps outside its own social network. The network will give app developers a new way to make money — using Facebook’s socially targeted ads. In a blog post, Facebook said it is working with a “small number of advertisers and publishers,” which makes the current test “more like a mobile ad network … rather than an outside ad-serving platform.”

The concept for Facebook’s mobile ad network is akin to how Google AdSense operates, which delivers ads to third-party sites across the Web. However, Facebook’s network will do so for the mobile app ecosystem.

This represents a huge revenue opportunity for Facebook. Ad dollars significantly lad behind time spent on mobile, and comScore bills it as the “$20 billion pot of gold at the end of the mobile advertising rainbow.” (Facebook Blog)

LINE’S USER GROWTH: LINE, a messaging app primarily popular in Asia, now has 330 million registered users, according to a company rep we spoke with. The app added 30 million new users in less than two months.

We estimate that approximately 61% (or, 202 million) of LINE’s registered users are active each month.

Similar to other mobile messaging apps, LINE had a breakout year in 2013. It grew its monthly active user (MAU) audience by 213%. Company management expects that success to continue this year. (BI Intelligence)

SNAPCHAT’S FAULTY VERIFICATION SYSTEM: Snapchat launched a verification system yesterday that asked users to look at an assortment of graphics and choose the ones containing the Snapchat logo. It works similar to a CAPTCHA system which tries to weed out robots a verify that a user is an actual human. However, within 30 minutes, Snapchat’s verification system was cracked, as someone used computer vision techniques to write some code that could identify the Snapchat logo template with 100% accuracy. It’s back to the drawing board for Snapchat’s security team. (Gizmodo)

SOCIALCODE HIRES MEDIA VET: Facebook strategic marketing developer SocialCode has hired Colin Sutton to lead its client strategy. Previously, Sutton was the U.S. director for social media at media agency OMD.

