SOCIAL INSIDER: Facebook Debunks Princeton Study Claiming The Social Network Will Lose 80% Of Its Users

Social Insider is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

According to a Princeton University study published last week , Facebook could lose 80% of its users by between 2015 and 2017. The study argued that far fewer people are searching for “Facebook” via Google search than they used to.

Using the same flawed methodology, Facebook’s data scientists found that Princeton University will lose half of its students by 2018.

Facebook’s tongue-in-cheek rebuttal points out that some methods of analysis are simply not well suited to certain types of research.

Back in 2007, many people accessed Facebook by searching for it via Google. However, the majority of users now access Facebook via a mobile device, and the social network is so ubiquitous among Internet users, that many simply go to the site directly.

It’s not to say that Facebook doesn’t have any worrisome trends in terms of usage to look out for. We’ve pointed out that some studies show teenagers are losing interest in the social network (although those claims are likely exaggerated), and fast-growing messaging apps are growing like weeds in the mobile ecosystem. Nonetheless, 80% falloff is more than a bit of a stretch. (Facebook Research)

FACEBOOK UPDATES APP INSIGHTS: Facebook updated its App Insights product, making it easier for developers to analyse how people use their apps. The redesigned analytics dashboard consists of a more intuitive layout, showing developers the most important metrics on one page, such as the number of log ins and shares from users. Some developers make their living off of managing Facebook apps, so more control over measuring how users interact with their apps is welcome. (Facebook Blog)

WELCOME, INSIDERS:The Social Insights newsletter is now Social Insider, a reflection of our increasing emphasis on the day’s most important topics in social media, as well as news exclusives of interest to industry insiders. We look forward to the newsletter becoming an even more important part of your morning routine.

ANALYTICS DASHBOARD FOR TWITTER CARDS: Twitter Cards, which allows publishers to include media in a tweet that links to their content, now has a more sophisticated measurement tool. The new analytics dashboard lets publishers measure impressions, URL clicks, mentions, and app installs that resulted from a Twitter Card. Publishers can use the tool to improve the quality of their content that is shared on Twitter. (Twitter)

TOP BRANDS TWEETING MORE: 98 of the top 100 global brands (based on the Interbrand 100 list of top brands) are now active on Twitter, according to a study from SimplyMeasured. Among those that are active, approximately 30% average more than 10 tweets per day. It goes to show how important Twitter has become to large brands for engaging with consumers. (SimplyMeasured)

JELLY LANDS MORE FUNDING: Jelly, the question-and-answer mobile app from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, has raised a Series B round of funding. However, no dollar amount was disclosed. (TechCrunch)

Here’s what else BI Intelligence subscribers are reading …

LINE Now Has 330 Million Registered Users, But It Faces Stiff Competition From WhatsApp And WeChat

Netflix Just Had Its Biggest Year Yet

The Most-Followed Brands On Twitter Get An Even Bigger Slice Of Total Engagement

Online Video Ad Viewership Skyrocketed In 2013

Men Are More Active On Instagram Than Previously Believed

Nearly Three-Fourths Of People Who Tweet About Brands Also Tweet About TV

Social Big Data: The User Data Collected By Each Of The World’s Largest Social Networks — And What It Means

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.