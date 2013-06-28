Social Factors Drive Google Search Rankings

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Social Signals Highest Correlating Factors With Google Rankings

(Searchmetrics)

Social signals, such as Google +1s, Facebook shares, and backlinks are the most highly correlated factors with high-ranking Google search results, according to a study from Searchmetrics. Read >Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest ‘Drive As Much In Store Purchasing As Other Online Purchasing’ (Business Insider)

A survey of more than 5,900 consumers found that Facebook was the best social media platform for motivating consumers to make purchases offline and online. Pinterest on the other hand, it seems, is better for product discovery, rather than motivating a purchase. Read >

HootSuite Unveils RSS Reader (HootSuite)

It seems every major tech company is launching an RSS reader in anticipation of Google shutting down Google Reader. HootSuite’s tool seems particularly useful, as it integrates an RSS reader into its social media management tool. Read >

The White House Is Now On Instagram (Business Insider)

President Obama has always been an avid user of Twitter, Facebook, and other mainstream social networks, but now he and the White House are posting images and video on Instagram as well. Read >

Facebook’s U.S. Desktop Audience Continues To Decline (BI Intelligence)

The number of monthly unique desktop users visiting Facebook has declined steadily in recent months. Meanwhile, LinkedIn and Google+ have seen their uniques ticking upwards. According to comScore’s latest numbers, 144.6 million individuals visited Facebook in May, which represents a 2.6% decline from March. Read >Note: This content is only available with a subscription, but you can sign-up for a free trial, here >

How To Turn A Social Media Disaster Into Higher Sales (Forbes)

A few months ago, Beam Inc.’s brand Maker’s Mark was hit with a wall of criticism after announcing that it would begin watering down its whiskey. In an effort to ease unhappy customers, the company took to social media to say that it would keep the original strength whiskey, even if occasional product shortages developed. The outcome? Maker’s Mark saw sales increase 44%. Read >

