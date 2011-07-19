Now Facebook Has Its Own Google+-Like Hangouts Chat

Photo: via Social Hangouts Blog

Facebook’s “awesome announcement” a few weeks ago (one on one video chat) didn’t make much of a splash, because rival Google+’s “Hangouts” feature has 10-person video chats.To fill the void, Facebook app Social Hangouts stepped up and built the group video chat Facebook couldn’t build.



Social Hangouts can create 20-person group video chats with your Facebook friends.

AllFacebook spotted the new Facebook app that launched Saturday. Once you add the app to your Facebook account, you can video chat with any Facebook friends with web cams in their computers.

We haven’t had the chance to try it out yet, but you can add the Facebook app here.

