Social Gaming Revenue Will Blow Past $5 Billion By 2015

In our report on social gaming out today, we forecast that the U.S. social gaming market, including smartphones, will more than double and blow past $5 billion by 2015.



We think this will happen because social games will break into the mainstream as new types of games reach new audiences, and because companies will get even better at monetizing.

Our report also includes an in-depth look at industry trends and exclusive interviews with top industry executives. Click here to read it →

Photo: Business Insider Intelligence

