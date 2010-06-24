Social Gaming Platform HeyZap Raises $3 Million

HeyZap cofounders Immad Akhund and Jude Gomila

Online gaming platform HeyZap raised a $3 million round of venture funding, the company just announced.The round was led by Union Square Ventures, joined by Naval Ravikant and Chris Dixon for Founder Collective.



HeyZap lets publishers easily embed any of the games in its network on their sites. HeyZap, developers, and publishers split revenues from in-game payments, giving web publishers an effortless way to monetise, and provides a distribution channel for developers who don’t have huge reach on their own.

HeyZap currently works with over 200,000 websites and nearly 4,000 game developers. Ning recently announced a partnership with HeyZap, allowing its member networks to integrate HeyZap games on their site.

HeyZap currently has 10 employees, but will be using the funds to add to that total within the next few weeks.

HeyZap cofounders Jude Gomila and Immad Akhund The HeyZap team HeyZap's San Francisco office Paul Chun, software engineer Conor Nash, business development Julie Hammers, UX Design Lead Andrew McCalister and Dru Wynings, business development A fan sent this to HeyZap. (They're expanding their non-Flash offerings now), The obligatory video game set up. Yes, they have Rock Band.

