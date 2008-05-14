Social Gaming Network Raises $15 Million For Facebook, MySpace Games

Social Gaming Network, which makes games for Facebook, MySpace (NWS) and other networks, has closed a huge $15 million Series A funding round. Chipping in: Greylock Partners, Founders Fund, Columbia Capital, and Novak Biddle Venture Partners.



SGN is the third largest app maker on Facebook (SAI 25 #1) by number of installs, according to Adonomics, which tracks the performance of app companies. SGN’s 30 apps, including “Superlatives,” “Free Gifts,” and “Nicknames” have about 50 million installs, trailing Slide‘s 90 million (SAI 25 #15) and RockYou‘s 75 million (SAI 25 #21).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.