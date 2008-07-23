Social Game Maker Zynga Closes $29M Round

Facebook game developer Zynga has closed a $29 million Series B round led by Kleiner Perkins and Institutional Venture Partners. Re-upping: Union Square Ventures, Foundry Group and Avalon Ventures.



Zynga also added William “Bing” Gordon, a Kleiner Perkins partner — who co-founded gaming giant Electronic Arts (ERTS) — to its board.

The company has raised a total of $39 million — after their $10 million Series A round earlier this year.

See Also:

Jeff Bezos Makes Yet Another Angel Investment: Social Gaming Network

Forget Widgets: Slide is a $500 Million Ad Network

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.