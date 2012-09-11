Social Fortress Wants To Protect Us From Our Drunken Facebook Posts

Social Fortress Adam Ghetti presents on stage at Disrupt

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

Social Fortress cofounder Adam Ghetti wants to protect us all from our social-media-loving selves.His company, which launched at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference today in San Francisco, makes it so that no matter how you communicate—Facebook, Gmail, Google+, or Twitter—your stuff can never be seen by anyone but the intended recipients.



Communications are encrypted so electronic eavesdroppers just see a bunch of bits. There’s a key difference between virtual private networks and other security tools: If you send a Facebook message, the copy stored on Facebook’s servers will be encrypted, too, and even Facebook can’t decode it.

The company says that it is targeting both enterprises and consumers and is free for consumers to use. There is a catch: Your friends and family have to install a viewer to read your encrypted messages—similar to the way Adobe Acrobat works.

It’s unlikely to become very popular with consumers because of that.

But it’s true potential is with the enterprise. Businesses can install it on all the devices employees use and then never need worry that an employee will be snooped on.

In June, Social Fortress raised $2 million from Sig Mosley, an Atlanta-based venture capitalist, and other investors.

Ghetti said that it is already being tested by several large, security-conscious enterprises.

It’s an interesting concept. Services that allow us to protect and control our own data is something the average person just might want, if a startup can make it painless to use.

