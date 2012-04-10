Social Entrepreneur Discovers The Best Technology For Discovering Unexploded Land Mines: Rats

Bart Weetjens had a lifelong fascination with rodents. And as the issue of unexploded mines became an international news story he began proposing using rats to discover them.



Weetjens got a grant from the Belgian government to pioneer this technique in 1997 and now rats are being used almost exclusively in Africa to find and detect mines. In fact, according to the Skoll Foundation, these rats have already returned 1.3 million square meters of suspected minefields to original populations in Mozambique

And now Weetjens enterprise APOPO has started to use rats to diagnose tuberculosis in patients.

