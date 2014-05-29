Your 'Social Effort Score' Will Reveal How Hard You Try To Impress People Online

Axe (the body spray) has teamed up with ad agency Barton F. Graf 9000 to create a new website that calculates your “Social Effort” which will tell you if you’re trying way too hard on the three most popular social platforms.

If you’re an active member of the social media trifecta — Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram — it’s likely that you have a friend or two that seems to go overboard trying to impress.

But what if you’re that person? (Find out by calculating your score here.)

After you log in, the algorithms analyse your use of hashtags, emojis, and punctuation on each of your profiles to determine how obnoxious you are.

Then it gives you your score for each network, breaking it down into a list of your posts, and your individual score for each post.

This is the most fascinating part. This GIF shows my personal “Social Effort Score” for my last 100 tweets:

Now you can compare yourself to everyone else.

My results (I’m trying too hard! Time to reevaluate everything.)

One of the caveats is that the actual content of your post isn’t analysed as accurately as your use of hashtags, emoji, and the like.

So while it may be calculated similarly on this site, we can all agree posting 109 beautiful photos of your exotic travels to Facebook is really not the same as posting 109 nearly-identical photos of your pet. (But honestly? 109 photos of anything is pushing it.)

Calculate your score here!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.