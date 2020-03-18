These are the 9 'social distancing' stocks to buy as consumers stay home to avoid coronavirus, one Wall Street firm says

- There are a handful of technology stocks that are poised to directly benefit from consumers staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a team of analysts at Piper Sandler wrote in a Monday note.
- The stocks comprise technology, food, and staples companies that could see a bump in use as US consumers practice social distancing, according to the firm.
- Here are the 9 top “social-distancing” stocks, according to Piper Sandler.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, US citizens have all been instructed to socially distance themselves from others in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
That’s meant school closures, work from home, cancelled flights, and delivery-only restaurants in some cities across the country. While markets have been reeling as investors panic at the economic effects of such actions, there are a few stocks that are poised to benefit, Piper Sandler said.
“We are all in uncharted territory as this rolling global health crisis is uprooting how we all go about our days, our work flow & our social interactions,” a team of analysts led by Erinn Murphy wrote in a note released Monday.
Still, there is a handful of stocks spanning the technology sector that “stand to benefit in the short-run as mounting travel restrictions and work from home mandates change behavioural and cultural shifts in how we communicate and consume content,” the note said.
Piper Sandler sees two major technology groups benefiting from social distancing – consumer and enterprise companies. As people are stuck at home during work, there’s likely to be increased use of things like video conferencing, messaging, cybersecurity, and document signing platforms.
In addition, as people aren’t able to socialise in person or go out, Piper Sandler sees increased use of digital gaming and online video companies.
Also included? Stores where consumers can get staples such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, as well as food brands that make popular non-perishable items such as soup.
Here are nine stocks that Piper Sandler says will be directly impacted by social distancing, in alphabetical order.
1. Akamai
Ticker:
AKAM
Industry: Infrastructure & comm software
Highlights:
- Leading media CDN enabling TV Steaming Services (ex. Disney+)
- $US2.89B in 2019 revenue
- Media traffic tailwinds from social distancing and school closures
Source: Piper Sandler
2. Activision Blizzard
Ticker:
ATVI
Industry: Gaming software
Highlights:
- Digital now 77% of mix
- Candy Crush, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft publisher
- $US6.5B in 2019 revenue
Source: Piper Sandler
3. Campbell Soup
Ticker:
CPB
Industry: Tobacco, packaged food, cannabis
Highlights:
- 57% of US retail sales in stockpiling categories
- Best positioned from total company perspective if boost is concentrated in the US
Source: Piper Sandler
4. DocuSign
Ticker:
DOCU
Industry: Security & infrastructure software
Highlights:
- Cloud document workflow and eSignature software
- $US1B run-rate +38% year over year
- Remote worker trends could accelerate tailwinds for document cloud leader
Source: Piper Sandler
5. Dollar General
Ticker:
DG
Industry: Hardlines & leisure
Highlights:
- +78% of sales in Consumables
- Excellent management with numerous initiatives
- lower gas prices help core consumers
Source: Piper Sandler
Kellogg
Ticker:
K
Industry: Tobacco, packaged food, cannabis
Highlights:
- 85% of US retail sales in categories with stockpiling exposure (including cereal)
- Walmart has identified PopTarts as a top-selling item ahead of hurricanes
Source: Piper Sandler
7. Netflix
Ticker:
NFLX
Industry: Internet services
Highlights:
- Leader in online video
- $US20B in 2019 revenue with 167M subscribers
- Lack of live sporting events and social distancing could elevate traffic for leader in online video
Source: Piper Sandler
8. Zoom
Ticker: ZM
Industry: Infrastructure & comm software
Highlights:
- Cloud video conferencing
- $US750M run-rate +88% year over year
- Work from home upside to growth dependent on converting free users to paid users overtime
Source: Piper Sandler
9. Zynga
Ticker:
ZNGA
Industry: Gaming software
Highlights:
- Mobile games for 2B+ smartphone users globally
- CSR Racing, poker games, match and slot game publisher
- $US1.3B in 2019 revenue
Source: Piper Sandler
