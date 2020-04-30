People are questioning photos showing crowded public places, saying basic camera tricks are making it look like people are ignoring social distancing orders

Loren Elliott/Reuters Surfers walk along the reopened Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on April 28, 2020.

People are calling out photos circulating online that appear to show people not adhering to social distancing measures in public.

They say that carefully-chosen angles and camera lenses are creating an illusion that people are standing close together when they actually aren’t.

Photographers and news outlets are also publishing side-by-side photos to show how easily images can be manipulated.

As the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has become as important as ever.

Many photos circulating online have appeared to show people not adhering to social distancing measures in public, prompting criticism.

But now, some of those photos are being called out for being misleading.

Social media users, as well as a Danish news website, are attributing this to simple photography tricks: using a different camera lens to make it look like people are not social distancing, even though they are.

Scroll down to see how some photos of people supposedly breaking coronavirus guidelines can be deceptive.

Some people on social media are questioning photos that purportedly show others not honouring social-distancing measures.

Loren Elliott/Reuters People stand on marks maintaining safe distance in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 25, 2020.

The debate began when a Danish news site published side-by-side photos of various public areas in Copenhagen. While the images depicted the same scenes, their perspectives were dramatically different.

Danish news site reminds people of being skeptical of how news photographers take pictures. Here is the same place, one picture taken with a zoom lense, and the other with a wide-angle lense: https://t.co/lPMJDHXOfD pic.twitter.com/mOSpiFEsDx — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) April 26, 2020

Carefully-chosen angles and different camera lenses can create the impression that people are breaking social distancing rules.

A #Copenhagen moment … Another moment, same brilliant photographers – one using a camera with a zoom lens, the other a wide angle. Bottom line: #KeepYourDistance! ???? ???? Philip Davali & Ólafur Rye | #Perspective pic.twitter.com/UZG9QZzLOi — Anders Adamsen (@anderspreben) April 27, 2020

Vic Micolucci, a local reporter in Jacksonville, Florida, also posted two very different pictures of a local beach after it was reopened on April 17.

Perspective about the controversy around the photos of the partial reopening of Jacksonville Beach. (We’re not lying.) @wjxt4 https://t.co/GG4G739mqm pic.twitter.com/f6vRcmbRFR — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 19, 2020

Several experts have weighed in on this photography trick. Photos taken with a telephoto lens draw people closer together, while photos taken with a wide-angle lens shows how far they really are, they say.

A #Copenhagen moment … Example three, still the same photographers – one using a camera with a zoom objective, the other a wide angle. Bottom line: #KeepYourDistance! ????#SocialDistancing | #Perspective pic.twitter.com/C2dPI1dEeT — Anders Adamsen (@anderspreben) April 27, 2020

Trevor Lloyd, a senior camera operator for the BBC, told BuzzFeed News that the use of different lenses can change the appearance of depth in a picture.

“Wide-angle lenses (24mm or lower) exaggerate perspective, telephoto lenses (over 135mm) compress it,” he said. “The pictures from the Twitter thread are an absolutely textbook example.”

Zooming in on photos can also make people look like they are closer together.

People have since posted their own examples of the photography trick, using simple everyday objects to show how easily these pictures can be manipulated.

I used newspaper boxes in my driveway pic.twitter.com/zlYdMALcMU — Pooh Sticks (@JeffreyStites) April 27, 2020

Perspective distortion demonstration in 30s. Same layout, one with digital zoom from far away, one with no zoom from closer. Samsung S8. pic.twitter.com/3c3FvSuRw6 — MBTom (@MBTom_co_uk) April 26, 2020

