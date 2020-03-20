Jarring photos of people diligently remaining 6 feet apart as they practice social distancing in public

David Ramos/Getty People in Barcelona, Spain, keep their distance while waiting to get into their supermarket on March 16.

While some countries are in full lockdown, others are asking residents to shelter in place, while others again are simply asking people to self-isolate.

One thing everyone has in common? The recommendation to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Some places are using tape to show people how close to stand to others.

Around the world, people are being asked to self-isolate and socially distance themselves in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Besides avoiding mass gatherings, the CDC also recommends maintaining a distance of approximately six feet (two meters) from others.

Here’s what following the guidelines looks like around the world.

In Barcelona, Spain, people line up outside of a store to buy supplies … at an appropriate distance.

Emilio Morenatti/AP A line in Barcelona, Spain, on March 17, 2020.

People in Paris, France, patiently wait outside in equally spread out lines.

Thibault Camus/AP A line for the supermarket in Paris, France, on March 17, 2020.

Some have called for “social distance” to be rephrased “physical distance,” in order to encourage people to stay socially connected.

Oli Scarff/AFP/ Getty Two women observe social distancing in York, England, on March 19, 2020.

“The general principle should be: Outside is better than inside, open is better than closed, fewer is better than more people, and stay away from sick people,” Dr. Erich Anderer previously told Insider.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Two women in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 18, 2020.

Six feet is a somewhat arbitrary number, but it’s meant to stop the inhalation of droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, which is how the coronavirus is believed to be transmitted for the most part.

Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Shoppers in Manila, Philippines, on March 16, 2020.

Members of the media are kept separate at briefings.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie speaks to journalists at the Pentagon on March 13, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

Yellow caution tape stops church-goers in the Philippines from getting too close.

Alren Beronio/AFP/Getty A church in Borongan, Philippines, on March 15, 2020.

Many public places are using measuring tapes to demarcate six-foot distances.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Workers measure a six-foot distance outside of Chef José Andres’ Zaytinya DC restaurant on March 17, 2020.

In the Philippines, it looks like a lot less than six feet.

Aaron Favila/AP Residents of Manila, Philippines, on March 17, 2020.

Taped squares inside an elevator in Indonesia also seem far closer than the recommended six feet.

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images Inside a shopping mall elevator Surabaya, Indonesia, on March 19, 2020.

