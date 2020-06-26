The least-congested hiking trail in every state

AllTrails A gorgeous hike in Georgia.

Now that it’s summer, getting out in nature is an easy way to boost your mental and physical health.

However, some states have seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, so anyone going outside should follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Insider teamed up with AllTrails to find the least-congested hike in every state.

The mental health and immune system benefits of being outside are pushing more Americans towards nature, especially as usual summertime activities remain limited. But as some states see a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, there is still a need to follow social distancing guidelines.

Insider worked with AllTrails to identify each state’s least-congested hike so people can spend time in nature while also being safe.

AllTrails’ app has added features to help users navigate less-trafficked hikes. Hikers can search for “Trails Less Travelled,” which identifies hikes less frequented by users. Trails can also be sorted by length and difficulty, and longer and more challenging trails tend to attract fewer hikers, especially young children.

Here are the best hikes in every state that allow for social distancing.

ALABAMA: Deer Skull Falls and Wolfpen Falls Loop near Double Springs

AllTrails Deer Skull Falls and Wolfpen Falls Loop.

“Great hike, had a blast and the best thing … solitude. Friday before Memorial Day, clear skies and temps in the 70s and we were the only ones on the trail from 11am-4pm. I didn’t see another person on the trail or any cars at the trail head when we started or ended,” wrote AllTrails user Dwight Collins.

ALASKA: Resurrection Pass Trail near Cooper Landing

AllTrails Resurrection Pass Trail.

“This was my first trail to ever backpack and it didn’t disappoint. The trail is beautifully maintained and the sights are gorgeous. We did the approximate 40 miles in 3 1/2 days. We started at the north trail head in Hope, AK and hikes to the southern trailhead in Cooper Landing, AK. An amazing time!” wrote AllTrails user Lisa Yates.

ARIZONA: Ellison Creek Cascades near Payson

AllTrails Ellison Creek Cascades.

“Nice little trail … kids and dog loved the creek. Spent a couple hours catching crayfish and swimming in the cool water. Not many people at all. Went on a Thursday. Will go back soon,”wrote AllTrails user Ray Hill.

ARKANSAS: Mirror Lake Trail near Mountain View

AllTrails Mirror Lake Trail.

“Very beautiful sights to see here and plenty to do. There is a couple places to swim, fish and hike. Beautiful lake and waterfalls. Some paved trails and some not. We did the loop around the lake and loved it,” wrote AllTrails user Jackie Menke.

CALIFORNIA: Hanging Rock Trail near Three Rivers

AllTrails Hanging Rock Trail.

“Wow!! I’ve passed this trail many times but finally decided to do it and was glad I did. Short and steep. It has an excellent view of Moro Rock right away. Once you get up to Hanging Rock the view is excellent..but don’t stop there..the trail extends a little higher to an electricity station that has even more views. Moro Rock was super crowded on this day…0 people on this trail,” wrote AllTrails user Josh McClintock.

COLORADO: Flat Top Mountain and Fern Lake Trail near Grand Lake

AllTrails Flat Top Mountain and Fern Lake Trail.

“Overall the hike was amazing. Fantastic views, a fairly well maintained trail, and lots of water access below the highest designated camp sites. We hiked the loop in 3 days / 2 nights and finished in the same place we started. This loop is definitely NOT for the inexperienced hiker this time of year due to exposure at altitude and snow cover,” wrote AllTrails user Michael Estes.

CONNECTICUT: Cat-Hole Pass to Castle Craig near Meriden

AllTrails Cat-Hole Pass to Castle Craig.

“This is a good hike. It’s really moderate and not hard. There’s really only one part that has a few small uphills in a row. It’s usually low on traffic except when you get to the tower,” wrote AllTrails user Kris Bellmare.

DELAWARE: Woodlawn Trail near Wilmington

AllTrails Woodlawn Trail.

“This trail was beautiful – great scenery, nice trail, overall pretty easy. Some areas were pretty muddy but that’s expected the day after rain,” wrote AllTrails user Colleen Henry.

WASHINGTON, DC: Garden Passage, Garden, Turkey and Main Trail Loop

AllTrails Garden Passage, Garden, Turkey and Main Trail Loop.

“Nice relaxing walk through nature. There are a couple adjoining paths on this trail. A lot of wildlife to be observed from deer to wild turkeys,” wrote AllTrails user Dimone Long.

FLORIDA: Daubenmire Trail near Leesburg

AllTrails Daubenmire Trail.

“Another beautiful day at Flat Island. One of my favourites and today was perfect weather. Trails are marked well and kept cleared. Great for kiddos,” wrote AllTrails user Ashleigh Shinn.

GEORGIA: C, Ovenbird, Bluff, and A Trail Loop near Lookout Mountain

AllTrails C, Ovenbird, Bluff, and A Trail Loop.

“Awesome trail! Easy to follow map! Only complaint is ticks!! Pulled 3 off me and 8 off my dog! Spray down before you go! Otherwise very beautiful!” wrote AllTrails user Britt Broadway.

HAWAII: Wai`anapanapa Coast Trail North near Hana

AllTrails Wai`anapanapa Coast Trail North.

“This is a dramatic walk across lava rocks with one amazing view after another. A Monk Seal was basking on the beach adjacent to the black sand beach. Birds included Warbling White Eye, Chestnut Munia, and Black Noddy (close to the campground). The rock formations and crashing waves are the stars of the show. We stopped often to take in the view and examine things up close (that is, very slow) and it took us about 2 hours,” wrote AllTrails user Jeff Larson.

IDAHO: Elk Creek Falls near Elk River

AllTrails Elk Creek Falls.

“Basically a loop trail. Went to lower falls, hit the middle falls, then upper falls. It was a 2.5 mile loop, with around 900 elevation decline and gain. Roots and rocks are on the trail and incline/decline can be a little steep at some spots. Was a great hike with some amazing views,” wrote AllTrails user Austin Reagan.

ILLINOIS: Inspiration Point Trail near Wolf Lake

AllTrails Inspiration Point Trail.

“The trail is easy to follow, maintained. The views are great. Please be careful up there. Lots of small rocks. easy to slide,” wrote AllTrails user Holly Vironda.

INDIANA: Portland Arch Nature Preserve near Attica

AllTrails Portland Arch Nature Preserve.

“Fantastic trail, very easy to follow. Well worn dirt path for most of the way, a few times you may have to step over a rock or two. The geologic features are really cool and worth visiting. The place was very clean and I’m glad we went,” wrote AllTrails user John Grey.

IOWA: West Lake and East Lake Trail Loop near Dundee

AllTrails West Lake and East Lake Trail Loop.

“West Lake Trail is one of my favourites in this part of Iowa. Very scenic hike along the low bluff under a canopy of maples and oaks,” wrote AllTrails user Andy Laurent.

KANSAS: Mahaffie Creek Trail near Olathe

AllTrails Mahaffie Creek Trail.

“Some nature, but lots of walking through neighbourhoods. Lovely walk,” wrote AllTrails user Cortney Jonas Burnos.

KENTUCKY: Carter Caves Cross Country Trail near Olive Hill

AllTrails Carter Caves Cross Country Trail.

“Awesome views and awesome trails, some of the best I’ve been on. We did the trail in reverse, not that it matters I guess because beautiful either way! Some good shoes are recommended as with any hiking but traction is a must if it rains while there…. There is one creek crossing you have to do so keep them paws dry!! Would love to go back and repel the cliffs,” wrote AllTrails user David Swimm.

LOUISIANA: Sugar Cane Trail near Minden

AllTrails Sugar Cane Trail.

“Easy trail. Lots of beautiful woods and a wonderful view of the lake for part of it. The part I went on was clean and clearly marked,” wrote AllTrails user Heather Story.

MAINE: Mount Zircon Trail near Peru

AllTrails Mount Zircon Trail.

“Perfect picnic hike. The 2+ miles on the well maintained dirt road were easy then 0.7 of a mile straight up to the top. Gorgeous view! We had strong winds so absolutely no black flies. In & out in roughly 2.5 hours including time @ the top,”wrote AllTrails user Jody Dixon.

MARYLAND: South Branch Patapsco River Trail near Sykesville

AllTrails South Branch Patapsco River Trail.

“Really great trail, easy to follow with the map on this app. Walk through grassy area was nice, lots of nice areas of water. would definitely do again!” wrote AllTrails user Miranda Bower.

MASSACHUSETTS: Glendale Falls Trail near Huntington

AllTrails Glendale Falls Trail.

“Went here yesterday with my boyfriend and we had a great time! The weather was perfect! Going back with our family this upcoming week!” wrote AllTrails user Nexis B.

MICHIGAN: Nordhouse Dunes Extended Backpacking Loop near Ludington

AllTrails Nordhouse Dunes Extended Backpacking Loop.

“Good trail if you really want to get some backcountry or off trail hiking in. Make sure to bring a compass because once you go off the ridge trail in the state park you have to use a compass to make sure you’re going the right direction. Sand is difficult to walk in, so expect it to take a little longer,” wrote AllTrails user Neil Young.

MINNESOTA: Mazomani Trail near Jordan

AllTrails Mazomani Trail.

“Loved it. Mud and mosquitoes galore! The trail is really muddy, overgrown, with tons of itch weed, and hard to follow. Definitely not for the faint of heart. I loved every minute of it though! I made it all the way to the farm so it can be done. It also rained a lot last night so be prepared. The road just north of the farm is washed out though so you’re going to have to take the long way around.” wrote AllTrails user Brian B.

MISSISSIPPI: Fontainebleau Nature Trail near Ocean Springs

AllTrails Fontainebleau Nature Trail.

“Trail was great! totally open to the trail end. A few new bridges have been built and new Lookout platform. Trail seems in great condition. Excellent for a short trek through the woods,” wrote AllTrails user Jeffrey McCoy.

MISSOURI: Rocky Falls via Klepzig Mill Trail near Winona

AllTrails Rocky Falls via Klepzig Mill Trail.

“Good little trail. We took our 3-year-old and parked at Klepzig Mill, hiked in to Rocky Falls and back out the next day. There aren’t any absolutely spectacular views, but it’s not a bland hike either… plenty of places to stop and throw rocks in the water. It’s a great hike to take your kids and take your time,” wrote AllTrails user Isaiah Martin.

MONTANA: Leigh Lake near Libby

AllTrails Leigh Lake.

“Wonderful hike, not too difficult at a steady pace, and lots to look at. The roads on the way were paved and we even came upon a moose and her baby. Lots of amazing scenery and at one point saw a mountain goat. Definitely one of the most beautiful hikes I’ve done,” wrote AllTrails user Reagan Schiewe.

NEBRASKA: Indian Cave Trail near Falls City

AllTrails Indian Cave Trail.

“A trip on the south trails is well worth the view on the hilltops, and the cave with petroglyphs at the riverside. I ran into a couple snakes and a lot more insects the closer I got to the water, so watch your step on the way down. The north trails have some old structures and challenging twists, also with good views and some wildlife to view, so two trips here (one in fall, one in spring) were a good combination of colour and exploration,”wrote AllTrails user Tyson Poskochil.

NEVADA: Lagomarsino Canyon Trail near Sparks

AllTrails Lagomarsino Canyon Trail.

“Think of this as an adventure rather than a hike! Beautiful scenery! The petrogyphs are neat too! There isn’t much of a trail to follow but you can’t really get lost because you are just following the flow of the canyon. That being said, you will be crossing water over and over and jumping and climbing on rocks pretty much the whole time. Bring a couple pairs of socks, leave your kids at home! Get in touch with your inner child and go on this crazy adventure!” wrote AllTrails user Faith Denson.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Mount Whiteface and Mount Passaconaway Loop Trail near Wonalancet

AllTrails Mount Whiteface and Mount Passaconaway Loop Trail.

“Pretty tough but fun trail. Lots of steep rock scrambles going up Passaconaway and again going down Whiteface. A bit wet but doable. Our dog did well but it would definitely be pretty tough for some pups. There are a few streams along the way which helped conserve our water. There was still some snow/monorail between the peaks but didn’t end up using spikes. Great view spots all along the way, especially once you get over to whiteface,” wrote AllTrails user Rita O’Donnell.

NEW JERSEY: Otter Hole, Wyanokie Crest, Highlands and Hewitt-Butler Trail near Ringwood

AllTrails Otter Hole, Wyanokie Crest, Highlands, and Hewitt-Butler Trail.

“Saw a big black snake on the trail BUT hike was great!! So worth the hike to high point! We did the green trail to yellow trail then white and ended with blue! Total was 7.5 miles and super fun! It was 87 degrees today so maybe that’s why the bugs were out but I recommend it!” wrote AllTrails user Sabah Kazmi.

NEW MEXICO: Sheepshead Peak and Trampas Lakes Trail near Chimayo

AllTrails Sheepshead Peak and Trampas Lakes Trail.

“Hiked this trail and summited the peak. We took the wrong approach to summit but it ended up ok. It was super beautiful!” wrote AllTrails user Mikayla Pulliam.

NEW YORK: Mount Haystack Trail near Keene Valley

AllTrails Mount Haystack Trail.

“Another beautiful hike! … Clear day with beautiful views. Climb both little haystack and haystack in our snowshoes. Summit was little icy but nothing that our snow shoes couldn’t handle,” wrote AllTrails user Hireni P.

NORTH CAROLINA: Mac’s Gap to Devil’s Elbow and Panthertown Valley Loop Trail near Glenville

AllTrails Mac’s Gap to Devil’s Elbow and Panthertown Valley Loop Trail.

“This trail was fantastic! I would rate as moderate and lots of it was easy. Varied terrain, a few easy water crossings, gorgeous views and a couple awesome swimming holes,” wrote AllTrails user Alison Mann.

NORTH DAKOTA: Maah Daah Hey Trail near Amidon

AllTrails Maah Daah Hey Trail.

“Late May I hiked seven miles (total) across the Little Missouri from cottonwood campground in TRNP. Marker posts are great to find as the trail is fairly overgrown in this area. Great views. As a birder I hiked slow and found Lazuli Bunting, Spotted Towhee and more. Hoping to come back and hike or backpack longer sections this fall,” wrote AllTrails user Patrick Heyn.

OHIO: Lyons Falls, Hemlock Gorge, and Pleasant Hill Trail Loop near Perrysville

AllTrails Lyons Falls, Hemlock Gorge, and Pleasant Hill Trail Loop.

“I live between Mohican and CVNP and this is my favourite hike I’ve found so far… by far. 2 waterfalls, a covered bridge (twice), a fire tower, and miles of trail next to the sound of running water by the river,” wrote AllTrails user Bill Musolf.

OKLAHOMA: Black Mesa trail near Kenton

AllTrails Black Mesa.

“This was an awesome hike! I started around 9am and finished by 12:30pm. I would have liked to have started an hour earlier because it was HOT and there is no shade. I’m so glad I wore my sun shirt or I would have burnt to a crisp. I drank at least 3 litres in those 3.5 hours. There is also one bathroom at the trailhead, which was nice. Altogether great hike,” wrote AllTrails user Hannah E.

OREGON: McKenzie River National Recreational Trail: Clear Lake to Trail Bridge near Blue River

AllTrails McKenzie River National Recreational Trail: Clear Lake to Trail Bridge.

“We ended up hiking 13 miles in total. It was really fun! The waterfalls were great and the blue pool at the end was cool. On a hotter day swimming in the pool would have been nice, but the water is very cold. Trail is easy to follow and well-marked,” wrote AllTrails user Grace Borden.

PENNSYLVANIA: Loyalsock Trail near Laporte

AllTrails Loyalsock Trail.

“Amazing hike that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should. Lots of elevation gain and quite the fun workout with a full pack on. Thankfully all the waterfalls and vistas make the steep ascents/descents worth it. First mile is pretty steep, so be prepared. Trail was a little swampy in parts, but that made it all the more fun! Happy hiking!” wrote AllTrails user Sawyer Bressler.

RHODE ISLAND: Wickaboxet Loop near West Greenwich

AllTrails Wickaboxet Loop.

“Lovely warm day to take in this great trail. Lots of shade from the trees as well as photo opportunities near the lake and rocky outcrop!” wrote AllTrails user James Bagshaw.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Chau-Ram Falls Trail near Westminster

AllTrails Chau-Ram Falls Trail.

“Awesome family friendly area. Nice waterfall that is directly across from the parking area. Amazing river views, clearly marked trails, a sandy beach area for swimming, very well maintained park with staff onsite. $US2 parking fee,” wrote AllTrails user Scott Stone.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Lost Cabin Trail near Hill City

AllTrails Lost Cabin Trail.

“If you want to avoid the crowds and have a challenge this is the way to go,” wrote AllTrails user Jim Chastain.

TENNESSEE: Appalachian Trail: 19E to Hump Mountain near Roan Mountain

AllTrails Appalachian Trail: 19E to Hump Mountain.

“Beautiful hike. A little strenuous – would rate as moderately strenuous. Awesome area for camping and a place to get water up too before you cross into NC. Visibility can be low with fog at times (both times I’ve been have been rainy/blustery) but still awesome views. Windy during January & March months when I hiked/camped. Definitely recommend this hike!” wrote AllTrails user Kelsey Stout.

TEXAS: Colorado Bend State Park River Trail near San Saba

AllTrails Colorado Bend State Park River Trail.

“This trail was nice for my daughter and me. she loved all the dogs here and the people on the trail were very nice as well. the scenery was fantastic and the routes were well marked worth the drive here,” wrote AllTrails user Justin A. Pritchett.

UTAH: Coyote Gulch Loop near Lake Powell

AllTrails Coyote Gulch Loop.

“Hike took 6 hours and we spent our time admiring the canyon and took a few breaks. The trail goes through the creek in the canyon so I would recommend bringing hiking sandals or other shoes to wear in the canyon and then your regular shoes to hike the rest. Lots of loose sand outside the canyon so that slows you down some too. Still highly recommended,” wrote AllTrails user Dallin Hatch.

VERMONT: Baker Peak Trail near Danby

AllTrails Baker Peak Trail.

“We had a perfect day for hiking. Started out at 7am and got to Baker Peak around 9:15. Enjoyed the view from there then hiked down the AT/LT to Griffith Lake where Bob went swimming. It was very peaceful with only the sound of the birds and bull frogs. Saw lady slippers, trillium and honeysuckle. Very enjoyable and just enough hiking for folks in their 60s!” wrote AllTrails user Deborah Hamel.

VIRGINIA: Mount Rogers and Appalachian Trail Loop near Troutdale

AllTrails Mount Rogers and Appalachian Trail.

“Truly amazing trip. Well blazed and easy to follow, minimal mud. Plenty of elevation gain, but most of it long and steady instead of steep. Mt Rogers summit was a little anticlimactic. Plenty of water for us, as it rained a few days before we went, except for the Wilburn ridge section,” wrote AllTrails user Andrew Grant.

WASHINGTON: Lake Constance Trail near Brinnon

AllTrails Lake Constance Trail.

“It is tough, but by no means an expert climber hike. I am in my mid fifties and not the biggest fan of heights and this trail wasn’t bad at all. It is just all up hill with few recovery areas until you reach the top. In the end you are rewarded with a beautiful waterfall and then a peaceful lake to recover your legs. … Great hike! It isn’t scary. It is definitely beautiful!” wrote AllTrails user Don Griffis.

WEST VIRGINIA: North Fork Mountain Trail: Out-and-Back from Route 33 near Riverton

AllTrails North Fork Mountain Trail.

“This trail was awesome. Difficult in the sense of you’re going up hill and lots of rocks on the trail, but if you take your time you’ll have no problem! Lots of look outs along the trail, making for beautiful views. The hike up to the rocks is steep but so worth the views,” wrote AllTrails user Megan Macfarlane.

WISCONSIN: Levis/Trow Mounds Trail near Neillsville

AllTrails Levis/Trow Mounds Trail.

“Loads of ticks but amazing views and well maintained trails. Some of the best hiking in Wisconsin. If you’re into mountain biking this is the place for you but also very easy to hike on the trails as well. So not overdominated by MTBikers,” wrote AllTrails user Noah David.

WYOMING: Wind River High Route near Dubois

AllTrails Wind River High Route.

“The high meadows are amazing and you pass peaks that are awesome. We spent 9 days to keep the mileage to 10-12 miles a day while trying to carry a pack for 8-10 hours a day,” wrote AllTrails user Breck Tuttle.

