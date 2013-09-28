Here's How Social Commerce Will Transform Virtual Window-Shopping Into A Big Business

Facebook Gift Shop, the social network’s experiment in e-commerce, was mothballed at the beginning of August 2013.

Does that mean that social-powered e-commerce will never rise to become a huge Internet business?

Will social commerce consist of nice-to-look-at digital shopping catalogues that don’t drive sales? We don’t believe so, since scores of entrepreneurs and retailers have succeeded with merchandising on social media and adding social features to e-commerce sites.

One successful strategy is to create time-sensitive offers that motivate users to snap out of casual browsing or social media-grazing and into a buying mood.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analysed the most recent data and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the consumer purchase funnel. To do so they’re building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, or otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths in Pinterest-style digital window-shopping into a clear value proposition.

Here are the top social commerce strategies:

In full, the report:

The report also includes an exclusive collection of eight charts and datasets, and a full-resolution version of our social commerce sales funnel graphic. Subscribers to BI Intelligence also have full access to our ongoing coverage of social commerce, including our preceding May 2013 Social Commerce Report.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

