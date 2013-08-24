Beyond Pinterest: The Best Of Other Social Commerce Business Models

Social commerce is still a young category, with room for new formats and innovations that might bring the worlds of social media and e-commerce into closer synergy. Facebook and Pinterest may be the biggest players in social media – but they don’t own the social commerce space.

Other players, from daily deals site Groupon to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, have also tried to leverage social ingredients to boost retail sales, drive user engagement, and build brand loyalty.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence

, we look at successful examples of businesses and business models for generating commerce via social media-based strategies, analyse Pinterest’s success as a social commerce platform, look at Facebook’s potential as a social commerce contender, and examine the e-commerce conversion and order value gap.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s an overview of the “best of the rest” social commerce business models:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on The Rise Of Social Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.