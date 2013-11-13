Social Commerce Is Far From Dead, It's Building A Whole New Approach To Shopping

Social commerce has been misunderstood as simply transactional — as a means of getting consumers to click and buy. But the failure of Facebook’s Gift Shop proved that this was not going to be social’s role in e-commerce.

If social commerce is ever going to fulfil its ambitions, it must go after all parts of the consumer purchase funnel.

To that end, Pinterest is creating a model for how social media is really going to drive retail. A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that the new social commerce model will be about inspiration and discovery.

For the report, we analysed the most recent data on social commerce and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the retail and e-commerce process. To do so they’re building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, or otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths in Pinterest-style digital window-shopping into a clear value proposition.

Here’s how social commerce companies are really driving sales:

In full, the report:

The report also includes an exclusive collection of charts and datasets, and a full-resolution version of our social commerce sales funnel graphic. Subscribers to BI Intelligence also have full access to our ongoing coverage of social commerce.

