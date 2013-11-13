Social Commerce Is Far From Dead, It's Building A Whole New Approach To Shopping

Social commerce has been misunderstood as simply transactional — as a means of getting consumers to click and buy. But the failure of Facebook’s Gift Shop proved that this was not going to be social’s role in e-commerce.
If social commerce is ever going to fulfil its ambitions, it must go after all parts of the consumer purchase funnel.
To that end, Pinterest is creating a model for how social media is really going to drive retail. A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that the new social commerce model will be about inspiration and discovery.
For the report, we analysed the most recent data on social commerce and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the retail and e-commerce process. To do so they’re building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, or otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths in Pinterest-style digital window-shopping into a clear value proposition.
Here’s how social commerce companies are really driving sales:
- It’s not about click-to-buy: Social commerce will never be what some have wanted it to be, an “Amazon killer.” It will be about enveloping the shopper in an experience, akin to a digital catalogue or a virtual shopping mall.
- What will help social commerce grow as a sales driver? The key is to help connect the funnel end-to-end, or to connect different mediums — say, social media and TV — to help coax a consumer down the funnel. The shopper may not buy the first time, but social commerce will become a valuable link in the chain.
- There are a few ways to encourage purchases: Retargeted advertising may be one missing link. It enables social commerce to connect the sales funnel from end-to-end by serving ads that remind users of products they have browsed across the Web but have not yet purchased. So far, only Facebook has developed this capability.
- Also: Clever merchandising and user interfaces allow for sticky merchant-to-consumer relationships that can help nudge a consumer toward purchase over time.
- Finally, referrals shouldn’t be discounted: Another solution is for social commerce to develop as a sales referral engine, and take a cut of the sales. If social commerce sites have a large enough audience, even a low referral and conversion rate will result in a good revenue stream. But tracking needs to improve.
