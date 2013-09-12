How Social Commerce Is Winning By Going After The Entire Shopping Experience, From Browsing To Sale

If social commerce is ever going to fulfil its ambitions, it must go after all parts of what is known as the consumer purchase funnel.

The classic funnel might be divided into three main stages: consumers discover new products on Facebook or Pinterest, then form an opinion, and finally move on to the purchase stage.

Social commerce is all about inspiration and product discovery, but entrepreneurs and retailers are anxious to transform that interest at the “top-of-the-funnel,” into sales.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analysed the most recent data and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the retail and e-commerce purchase funnel. To do so they’re building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, or otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths in Pinterest-style digital window-shopping into a clear value proposition.

Here’s how social commerce companies are driving sales:

In full, the report:

The report also includes an exclusive collection of eight charts and datasets, and a full-resolution version of our social commerce sales funnel graphic. Subscribers to BI Intelligence also have full access to our ongoing coverage of social commerce, including our May 2013 Social Commerce Report.

