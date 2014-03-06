How Social Commerce Is Winning By Going After The Entire Shopping Experience

If social commerce is ever going to fulfil its ambitions, it must go after all parts of what is known as the consumer purchase funnel.

Social networks are driving higher conversion rates lately, according to recent data from Monetate. But simply going after sales doesn’t get at the real value of social networks to retailers.

Social networks are strongest as sources of retail inspiration and product discovery.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we analysed the data and spoke to leaders in the social commerce space to understand how their companies are adding value at different stages of the retail and e-commerce purchase funnel. At the bottom of this post, you can see a graphic from BI Intelligence showing what the purchase funnel really looks like.

Some of the latest trends include building social networks around e-commerce platforms, partnering with brands, and otherwise transforming social commerce’s strengths for Pinterest-style digital window-shopping. The report looks at the most important way retailers are leveraging social engagement to drive purchases.

Here’s how social commerce companies are driving sales:

In full, the report:

