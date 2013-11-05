These Four Trends Explain Why Social Media Is Finally Getting Shoppers To Buy Things, Online And In-Store

BI Intelligence The stubborn conversion rate gap persists, but it doesn’t account for offline purchasing

Overall usage on social media platforms is exploding.

Millions and millions of consumers are expressing likes on Facebook, tweeting about products on Twitter, and pinning on Pinterest every single day.

Retailers and brands are increasingly focusing their attention on social commerce. But many struggle with the question: how do you convert a “like,” a “tweet,” or “pin” into a sale? Is social media really going to be a source of dollars and foot traffic?

Here’s an overview of the four converging trends that promise to transform social media into a viable commerce platform:

BI Intelligence Twitter users make over half their social media-inspired purchases on mobile

BI Intelligence Specialty retailers like Victoria’s Secret rush to adopt photo and video-based services

BII Pinterest users, four-fifths female, are buying in stores after pinning

BII Intelligence Conversion rates lag, but average order values are healthy on Pinterest

