Social Commenting Tool Livefyre Raises $4.5 Million Series B Round

Jordan Kretchmer founded Livefyre.

Photo: Picasa via Mark Hopkins’ SxSW 2011 album

Livefyre, a social commenting tool for publishers, has raised a $4.5 million Series B round led by Greycroft.Other investors include Cue Ball, HillsVen Groupe and ff Venture Capital.



The Silicon Valley-based company was founded by 28-year-old Jordan Kretchmer in 2009. It has been installed on 14,000 sites including BlogHer and TheNextWeb.

Livefyre makes commenting an instant conversation, complete with push notifications and social integration.

