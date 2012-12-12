The Most Active And Influential CEOs On Social Media [INFOGRAPHIC]

CEO.com put together a great report on whether CEOs at large companies, represented by the Fortune 500, or those at smaller ones from the Inc. 500, are more active and effective on social media.



There are some interesting differences. For example, Inc. 500 CEOs are vastly more active on social networks. A quarter of the Fortune 500 CEOs on twitter have never tweeted, but 98 per cent of the Inc. 500 ones have. However, Fortune 500 CEOs that are active have far greater reach and clout.

They’ve put together some of the most interesting facts from the report and about top CEOs in this great infographic:

