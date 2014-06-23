The World's Super-Rich Don't Really Care About Inequality

A new study shows inequality isn’t that big of an issue for the world’s super-rich (Photo: Getty)

“To which of the following issues are you currently allocating wealth, time or expertise?”

This was a question posed to over 4,500 of the world’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) in a recent survey conducted by Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management. HNWIs are those with at least $US1 million worth of investable assets.

Health, diseases and palliative care top the list of social causes of concern. That’s followed by education, welfare of children, and welfare of older people.

Income inequality was the 16th most important cause on this list, with just 15.9% of respondents saying they devote their wealth and energy to it.

While other concerns may seem more dire, some might argue that they can be improved by addressing income inequality.

For whatever reason, it seems pretty clear that the world’s rich aren’t too concerned with the gap between the rich and the poor.

