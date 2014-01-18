Social Big Data: The User Data Collected By Each Of The World's Largest Social Networks -- And What It Means

Social networks constitute a huge amount of consumer “big data.” The average global Internet user spends two and a half hours daily on social media, and their activity reveals a great deal about what makes them tick.

Now, social networks are making significant investments in putting this data to work. If they achieve a firmer grip on users’ relationships, interests, and spending habits, social networks will be able to provide their users with personalised content, and advertisers will be able to hyper-target users. But the kinds of data each social network collects varies dramatically based on what activity is conducted on each network.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a close look at the kinds of information each of the biggest social networks collects on its users, and how that data fits into the overall strategy of each network.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today > >

Here’s are some of the unique pieces of data each social network is collecting:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.