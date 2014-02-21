Google+ Doesn't Mind Being The Also-Ran Social Network -- The Data Is What It's After

Google+ is the dark horse of big data in social media.

That’s because it is so closely integrated with some of the most popular products on the Web — Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

So, while Google claims that Google+ has 300 million users who are “active” in the Google+ stream each month — not a huge number by social network standards — this doesn’t measure the real value of Google+ to Google, which is that it provides more contextual and nuanced information about people’s identities and backgrounds when they are using other Google services.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look at the kinds of data each of the major social networks is collecting on its users: what each social network knows about its users, and how it might begin to process and use that information for advertising and content purposes, varies surprisingly widely.

