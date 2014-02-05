SOCIAL BIG DATA: What We Look Like To Each Of The Social Networks And Their Advertisers

Cooper Smith
Number Of Hours Spent On SocialBII

The average global Internet user spends two and a half hours daily on social media, and their activity reveals a great deal about what makes them tick. That’s why social networks are a major source of consumer “big data,” including demographic, location information, and data about people’s interests, tastes, and habits.

Now, social networks are making significant investments in “harvesting” the data, and putting it to work, both for their own efforts to create stickier services, and for the benefit of marketers who pay for the privilege of advertising on the sites, based on this data. But each social network views their users through radically different data lens.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a close look at the kinds of information each of the biggest social networks collects on its users, and how that data creates a “graph,” a data profile of users, that fits into the overall strategy of each network. We also discuss why a particular data lens might be valuable to certain types of marketers. Understanding the data profile of each network is a key step in effective cross-network social media marketing.

Here’s how the social networks see their users, in data terms:

In full, the report:

