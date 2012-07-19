Social Ad Startup 33Across Lands $13.1 Million In Funding

Photo: First Round Capital

33Across, a social advertising startup, has raised $13.1 million in a series C financing round.The round was led by Pelion Venture Partners and joined by several existing investors including Greycroft Partners, First Round Capital and Flybridge Capital joined in as well.



Eric Wheeler, the CEO of 33Across, says his company will use the latest round to ramp up its investment in innovating the product and bringing on more talent.

33Across use social data to help companies better target their ads, and currently works with more than 375 Fortune 500 advertisers and 1000 publishers

